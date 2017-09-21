Ranger, a shepherd-Lab mix, is looking for a best friend, place to play, run

A place to play, a ball, treats and lots of love are all Ranger wants from a new best friend.

The 6-month-old black shepherd-Labrador mix was a stray, but it didn't take the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter staff long to learn the playful pup would make someone a Best Furry Friend.

Ranger is good about entertaining himself, but he would love to have his very own human to provide love and care.

<Andrea Schroeder-"He would make a great dog for someone who has a large backyard or someone who lives in the country, and they have a lot of land because he really needs to burn off a lot of energy," said Andrea Schroeder, an office assistant at the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter. "Someone who does a lot of activities. Walking, hiking, that sort of thing would be a great fit for a dog like him. He's a really sweet dog, and he would probably be very good with children or just a family or just a single person who is looking for a companion in their life."

If you're interested in adopting Ranger, just contact the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter off the loop.

They're open Monday to Saturday but closed on the Sundays.

