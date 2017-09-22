Affidavit: Search for Trinity man who kidnapped 3 women at knife point turned up pot plants

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a 48-year-old man on outstanding felony warrants for aggravated kidnapping and possession of marijuana Tuesday in connection to allegations that he kidnapped three women at knife point on April 30.

Frederick Aaron English Sr., of Trinity, is still being held in the Trinity Police Department Jail on a first-degree aggravated kidnapping charge and a state-jail felony possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds charge,

According to the aggravated kidnapping arrest warrant, the Trinity Police Department called the sheriff’s office on April 30 to request backup to assist with an aggravated kidnapping that had occurred in the 100 block of Pin Oak.

While the deputy was en route to Trinity, dispatch told him that a TPD officer had found the vehicle involved in the kidnapping in the 300 block of Clemmons. The dispatcher also told him that the three alleged victims had been removed from the vehicle, but the Trinity PD officer was waiting for backup before he approached the male suspect.

Before the TCSO deputy got to the scene, the man, who was later identified as English, got out of the vehicle and fled into a nearby field, the affidavit stated.

When the TCSO deputy spoke to the victims, they told him that English got into the truck they were in while they were on Pin Oak and told them that they were going with him. The victims told English they didn’t want to do that, and tried to get out of the truck.

At that point, English allegedly grabbed one of them and drove off. One of the victims told the TCSO deputy that as they were driving down the road, he said she was going to call the police, and English pulled out a knife and said that he was going to stab her, the affidavit stated.

After several minutes, two of the women managed to escape from the truck, but the third woman was unable to do so. A short time later, the Trinity PD officer located the vehicle and was able to safely remove the third woman from the truck, the affidavit stated.

In another arrest affidavit, the TCSO deputy explained that while he was helping with the search for English when they found about 25 marijuana plants growing under a shed on the property in the 300 block of Clemmons where English lives.

The deputy then spoke to one of the alleged kidnapping victims, a woman who lives on the property with English, and asked her if she wanted to talk to them about anything that was on the property after he advised her of her Miranda rights. The woman told him that there were 70 to 80 marijuana plants on the property, the affidavit stated.

Later, the woman led authorities to a shed in a fenced-in area behind the mobile home on the property, the affidavit stated. When asked who had been taking care of the plants, she allegedly said English had been doing it and that the plants under the shed were the biggest ones he had.

The TCSO deputy obtained the two arrest warrants for English on May 2.

A DPS trooper made a traffic stop on English’s vehicle near the intersection of State Highway 94 and Friday Road on Tuesday. He was assisted by two Trinity County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and they arrested English on the outstanding warrants for kidnapping and possession of marijuana.

