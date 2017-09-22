Trinity County traffic stop results in 2 felony drugs arrests. seizure of weed, codiene, other drugs

Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office made two felony drug arrests and seized marijuana, Prometh VC with codeine, hydrocodone, Alprazolam, and ecstasy after a traffic stop near the intersection of Robb and Jefferson streets late Tuesday night.

Sherdana Sonia-Moniqu Brooks, 39, of Galveston, and Robert Ray Hickman Jr., 46, of Crockett, were booked into the Trinity Police Department Jail.

Brooks was charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams. Hickman was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance Penalty group 3 more than 400 grams, second-degree possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 4 and 200 grams, second-degree possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 between 1 and 4 grams, and Class B possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

According to the arrest affidavit for Hickman, a TCSO deputy was stopped at the intersection if Robb and Jefferson streets at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday when he noticed a black Ford Mustang with no rear running lights and pulled it over near the intersection of State Highway 19 and State Highway 94.

Hickman was the driver of the Mustang, and Brooks was a passenger in the car, the affidavit stated. When the TCSO ran Hickman’s driver’s license through the system, he learned that his license was suspended because of surcharges.

While the TCSO deputy was speaking to Hickman, he noticed the odor of alcohol on his breath, the affidavit stated. He also allegedly noticed an open container of Bud Ice right behind the passenger seat that was within arm’s reach of the driver.

When the TCSO deputy told Hickman that he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car, Hickman put his head down and said that he “smokes weed,” the affidavit stated. Hickman then allegedly admitted to having about a gram of marijuana in the car.

After two other deputies arrived on the scene, the first deputy had Brooks get out of the Mustang.

Then they did a probable cause search of the vehicle and found a brown box with red and white tamper tape that had a bag of marijuana, two large bottles of Prometh VC with codeine, and an orange prescription bottle with pills in it, the affidavit stated. The pills were identified as hydrocodone, Alprazolam, and ecstasy.

At that point, the deputies arrested Hickman, the affidavit stated.

The search of the vehicle also turned up an open third bottle of Prometh VC with codeine under the passenger seat of the Mustang, the affidavit stated. Because Brooks knew about the open bottle, and it was within arm’s reach of her, she was arrested as well, the affidavit stated.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.