Tar-covered tires stick to parking lot of Lufkin tire shop

Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office made two felony drug arrests and seized marijuana, Prometh VC with codeine, hydrocodone, Alprazolam, and ecstasy after a traffic stop near the intersection of Robb and Jefferson streets late Tuesday night.More >>
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested an Arkansas man on a long list of felony and misdemeanor drug charges after they made a traffic stop on his vehicle Thursday night and a search of the vehicle turned up marijuana ecstasy, codeine, and hydrocodone.More >>
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a 48-year-old man on outstanding felony warrants for aggravated kidnapping and possession of marijuana Tuesday in connection to allegations that he kidnapped three women at knife point on April 30.More >>
