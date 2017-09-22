Tar-covered tires stick to parking lot of Lufkin tire shop

More than a few tar-covered tires are hanging on to the parking lot of a Lufkin tire shop.

On August 31, newly laid asphalt on Loop 287 started sticking to tires of those driving, leaving many of the cars un-driveable.

As of Friday, the Texas Department of Transportation hadn't come out with an official cause for the incident, but that hasn't stopped over 600 people from filing claims with them.

