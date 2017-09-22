Defense questions investigator in third day of Henderson trial

James Henderson's defense attorney, Stanley Sokolowski, started off the third day of court by questioning the state's witness, Investigator Bill Rulland.

The cross examination lasted most of the morning and even a little into the afternoon. According to Investigator Michael Molnes, with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Sokolowski attempted to discredit Brenna Theuer's witness testimony, as well as testimony from Robert Mobley.

The trial is expected to head into closing arguments Monday.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.