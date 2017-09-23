Friday Night Football: Lufkin improves to 3-1, Nacogdoches wins first game of the season

Four weeks into the season and Lufkin is looking strong as they head into district next week.

The Pack hosted Monterrey Prepa Tech Boregos from Monterrey, Mexico. The Panthers came out firing with Isiah Phillips moving the team down the field and then scoring the team's first two touchdowns.

The team would follow it up with a running touchdown by Kewone Thomas. Thomas would show his arm strength as he would find Braylon Garcia for a long touchdown pass that would make it 26-0 after the extra point by Rodrigo Molina. The Pack would jump out on the Rams and lead 40-0 at half before eventually winning the game 47-7. Lufkin will open up district play next week at College Park at Woodforest Bank Stadium in the Woodlands. They follow that up with a big match up against #7 The Woodlands at Abe Martin Stadium.

Up the road in Nacogdoches, the Dragons were looking to get into the win column before their big matchup with #2 Gilmer next week.

Quarterback Jake Smith would give up an early interception to Hallsville that the Bobcats would capitalize on by taking an early 7-0 lead.

Smith would quickly rebound though and would find James Sowards who showed nice footwork and would help the Dragons tie the game. Marcus Sweat m would continue to show his running skills as he would put the Dragons up with a running touchdown. They would never look back as Nacogdoches moves to 1-3 with a 31-14 win.

