TxDOT urges motorists on east Lufkin loop to use caution in construction zone

The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting heavy traffic on State Loop 287 East In Lufkin as Drewery Construction continues with the project to re-surface that section of the loop.

Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for TxDOT, said that the southbound side of traffic on the loop has been reduced to one lane while workers apply asphalt to those lanes.

"Expect delays throughout this project, especially during peak travel hours," Oaks said.

Oaks said the work will move to the northbound lanes once the work on the southbound side of the loop is completed.

Motorists are urged to use caution and reduce their speed in work zones.

