Man's sexual assault sentencing rescheduled after he cut forearms at Angelina County Jail

A sentencing hearing for a Vidor man accused of sexually assaulting a then-24-year-old mentally disabled woman on several occasions was postponed to later Monday after he allegedly used a razor to cut himself on his forearms.

William Thomas Walley, 56, originally had a sentencing hearing scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday. However, he allegedly used razor blades that had been distributed at the Angelina County Courthouse for jail inmates to shave to cut his forearms.

Judge Bob Inselmann re-scheduled the sentencing to the lunch hour after ordering Walley to be taken to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital to be stitched up.

An Angelina County jury found Walley guilty of sexual assault of a disabled person back in August. A pre-sentencing investigation was conducted before Walley's sentencing hearing was scheduled for Monday morning.

When Walley was arrested back in June of 2016, he was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a disabled person.

According to an arrest affidavit, Walley's girlfriend helped set up the sexual encounters with the girl at Walley's apartment in Diboll. Janice Caswell, 63, of Newton, was arrested in connection to the alleged assaults and charged with sexual assault of a disabled person. She was brought back to Angelina County after she was arrested in Newton.

On a related note, Caswell's jury trial started Monday. Her trial is being held in Inselmann 's 217th Judicial District Court.

In his opening arguments, prosecutor John Peralta outlined the sequence of events and the mental capacity of the alleged victim. He told the jury the sexual encounters happened in Diboll at Walley's apartment.

Al Charanza, Caswell’s defense attorney, argued in opening remarks the definition outlined by the state of Texas, saying the alleged victim is not mentally disabled. He told the jury posing a question. Wouldn't friends and family know the victim the best?

A Harold's House interviewer took the witness stand and said she interviewed the victim at the request of Diboll Police Department. She said, based on a chart of children 's development, the victim's mental capabilities were anywhere from 7 to 9 years of age. She said the victim was able to give her details of the sexual encounters, but not able to put them in chronological order.

Charanza argued against the chart and asked if there is a chart for adults, making a point that a child chart was used to determine an adult's capabilities.

The victim took the stand next. She said for her health, she takes medicine and has been in constant care of a relative. She said that Walley took pictures of her after the sexual acts, and he's the one who forced her to do things she didn't want to do.

The victim said there was only one time Caswell was present when Walley was sexually assaulting her.

The alleged victim said she was uncomfortable and nervous. She also said she didn't know what to do in regard to what Walley was asking her to perform.

The victim said that Walley engaged in sexual acts with her three or four times at his apartment when Caswell was not present.

The victim's father took the stand. He told the jury that the victim made numerous decisions on her own, but also said that she has a learning disability. He said that the victim is able to provide food, water and shelter for herself, but requires assistance with driving and a few other minor chores. Additionally he said, the victim was emotionally hurt after she no longer could interact with Walley saying she believed she was in love but in reality the victim was infatuated.

Trial will resume on Tuesday.

