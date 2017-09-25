78-year-old Houston woman dies after head-on wreck near Livingston

A 78-year-old Houston woman died as a result of injuries she suffered in a head-on two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 190 about four miles east of Livingston Sunday afternoon.

Two other people were injured in the collision.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS troopers responded to a 911 call about the wreck at about 4:35 p.m. Sunday.

The preliminary crash investigation shows that Roland Labome, 32, of Houston, was traveling west on Highway 190 in a 2004 Ford passenger when an eastbound 2005 Toyota pickup crossed over the center line, went into the westbound lanes, and struck the Ford.

Roland Labome and Mary Labome, the passenger in the Ford, were taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial in Livingston for treatment of their injuries. Mary Labome was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:44 p.m.

Fabian Cuevas, 17, of Livingston, was identified as the driver of the Toyota. He was also taken to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Livingston for treatment of injuries.

The wreck is still under investigation.

