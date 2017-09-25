Lufkin PD report: Woman corrects officers, says its a meth pipe, not a crack pipe

After a Lufkin police officer called an item of drug paraphernalia a crack pipe, a 27-year-old woman who was arrested on a parole violation charge allegedly corrected the officer and said that it wasn’t a crack pipe because she uses it to smoke meth.

Amber Leigh Ludewig, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a felony parole violation and two Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Although no bail amount has been set for the parole violation, Ludewig’s collective bail amount was set at $737.

According to the Lufkin Police Department’s daily activity report, LPD officers were dispatched out to the 4300 block of South First Street to check out a report of a woman smoking crack cocaine in a laundromat and knocking on hotel doors at Holiday Inn and Quality Inn.

When one of the Lufkin PD officers spotted Ludewig, she ran in to a nearby wooded area, and he chased her, the report stated.

“Ludewig had a parole warrant and was found to be in possession of a crack pipe,” the report stated. “When officers called it a ‘crack pipe,’ she corrected them, saying that it wasn’t a crack pipe because she uses it to smoke methamphetamine.”

