Lufkin PD report: Woman corrects officers, says its a meth pipe, not a crack pipe

A Houston County jury sentenced a Crockett man to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Prison after they found him guilty of first-degree aggravated kidnapping in connection to the brutal 2015 beating death of Vanessa Melson Monday.More >>
A sentencing hearing for a Vidor man accused of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old mentally disabled woman on several occasions was postponed to later Monday after he allegedly used a razor to cut himself on his forearms.More >>
A man and woman each agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years of probation for exposing the woman’s baby girl to cocaine at a Livingston home back in 2016.More >>
After Lufkin police officer called an item of drug paraphernalia a crack pipe, a 27-year-old woman who was arrested on a parole violation charge allegedly corrected the officer and said that it wasn’t a crack pipe because she uses it to smoke meth.More >>
At least two drivers expressed concerns to TxDOT about the quality of the road construction on the Lufkin loop three days before the asphalt stuck to the tires of hundreds of drivers on Aug. 31.More >>
