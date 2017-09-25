Polk County DA's office; Man, woman who exposed baby to cocaine both agree to probation

A man and woman each agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years of probation for exposing the woman’s baby girl to cocaine at a Livingston home back in 2016.

According to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office, Kristl Ann Delavan, 37, of Dallas, and Willie Reynolds Jr., 57, of Livingston, had plea hearings earlier this month. As part of the plea bargain deal, each of them pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering a child.

Lt. Matt Parish, a spokesman for the Livingston Police Department, said back in January that the initial incident that led to Delavan’s arrest occurred on Dec. 17, 2016. Livingston PD officers went to a home in the 100 block of Garner Street to check out a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.

The caller told dispatch that he or she could hear a couple fighting over illegal drugs based on statements heard in the background, Parish said.

The subjects were identified as Delavan and Reynolds. When the Livingston PD officers arrived at the scene, they could hear screaming, and they made entry into the home, Parish said.

Delavan told the officers that she threw a lamp and a drink at Reynolds, Parish said. Reynolds had some minor scratches as a result of the disturbance.

Parish said Delavan and Reynolds had been arguing over another woman.

During the investigation, Livingston PD officers found a gray container and a syringe with a clear liquid substance, and the two suspects told the officers that it was drugs, Parish said.

Parish said the officers at the scene found what they thought was cocaine and methamphetamine. The substances were sent off to the lab for confirmation.

Parish said that a 4-month-old baby girl that was at the home tested positive for high levels of cocaine.

Reynolds was arrested back in December of 2016.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.