AC baseball hosting hurricane relief effort

From AC Athletics

LUFKIN, TX - The Angelina College Roadrunner baseball team will host the annual fall conference baseball tournament beginning on Thursday, with six conference teams battling over a four-day period.

AC's 'Runners have decided it would be a great time to offer a relief pitch.

The team is asking all who attend to bring items for donation and distribution to Hurricane Harvey victims. Considering the number of players and coaches from every team whose families were affected in the disaster, the weekend promises to deliver more than four days of good baseball.

"We feel this a way for our baseball team to pitch in with the hurricane relief effort," AC assistant coach Adam Massiatte said. "We're hosting our fall conference tournament next weekend with all six teams in our conference over four days, and we’re going to take up donations for us to distribute to those victims."

Massiatte added the invitation is extended to all the participating teams and fans.

"Absolutely. We want everyone to get involved and contribute if they fell they can," Massiatte said. "We're not charging for the event, but we’re hoping to get something we can give back to someone who needs it."

The tournament opens on Thursday at Roadrunner Field in Lufkin. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 28: Navarro vs. Panola, 1 p.m.; Panola vs. Northeast Texas Community College, 4 p.m.; and NTCC vs. Navarro, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: NTCC vs. Paris, 1 p.m.; Paris vs. Bossier Parish Community College, 4 p.m.; and BPCC vs. NTCC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30: Panola vs. Angelina College, 1 p.m.; BPCC vs. Panola, 4 p.m.; and AC vs. BPCC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: Paris vs. AC, 1 p.m.; Navarro vs. Paris, 4 p.m.; and AC vs. Navarro, 7 p.m.