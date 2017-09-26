Uber coming to Lufkin - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Uber coming to Lufkin

By Jeff Awtrey, Assignments Editor
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

The Angelina County Chamber of Commerce has announced a press conference introducing Uber coming to Lufkin.

The press conference will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Chamber of Commerce.

Angelina County officials and Uber representatives will be on hand to give an exclusive presentation.

