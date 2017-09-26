12th Jasper Air Show & Fly-in set for Saturday, Sunday

Aircraft enthusiasts are in luck.

The 12th Jasper Air Show & Fly-is Saturday and Sunday at the Jasper County Bell Field Airport on Highway 190 West. This weekend’s event will feature a B-25 bomber from World War II, aerial acrobatics performances, planes from the Commemorative Air Force, and a skydiving team.

“This is a non-profit event with any proceeds going to the Jasper County Emergency Corps which is a rescue group on Lake Sam Rayburn volunteering their efforts to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department,” said Mike Lout with the KJAS radio station.

In addition to the B-25 bomber, the airshow and fly-in will feature internationally known aerobatics performer Skip Stewart doing a spectacular routine in the “Prometheus,” a press release stated. Pilot Gene Soucy will do aerobatics in his Shocat, and pilot Kyle Franklin will do a comedy routine in his Piper Cub. Other pilots will include Jeremy Holt in “Skybolt” and Spanky Galloway in “Extra.”

For the first time at a Jasper air show Mike Mower, a pilot and mechanic, will demonstrate the Helio Courier aircraft. Mower joined an organization called JAARS as a missionary. According to a press release, JAARS exists to make Bible translations available even in the most remote parts of the world.

The airshow will also include a reenactment of a World War II bombing by the B-25 and the Zero and Kate aircraft.

Warbird enthusiasts will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to ride in the B-25 Mitchell, “Devil Dog.” The plane’s crew will be offering rides at a cost of $395 per person. Anyone interested should call KJAS at (409) 384-2626 or Debbie Foster at (409) 489-8447.

The EAA Chapter 1356 of Leesville, Louisiana will provide free “Young Eagle” rides for children ages 8 to 17.

According to the press release, the show will be opened by the Re-Max skydiving team led by Al Saylor to make reservations or for more information.

The Texas Fallen of Jasper will provide a color guard for the event, and the Beaumont Radio Control Club will be flying its planes before and during the two-day event.

“There will be lots of food vendors with delicious food items, so come hungry,” the press release stated. “Mooney Fun Jumps will also be on location for the children, and Dream Big Entertainment, an authentic F-101/F14. will be there for a photo memory opportunity.”

Arm bands will be available at KJAS, which is located at 765 Hemphill Street, in advance and at the gate. Arm band prices are $20 for adults 18 and up, $10 for children ages 13 through 17, $5 for children ages 4 to 12, and free for children 3 years old and younger.

On Saturday, the gates will open at 9 a.m. for the static displays and the Young Eagles flights. The air show will start at noon that day. The gates will also open at 9 a.m. on Sunday, and the air show will start at 1 p.m. that day.

Due to FAA and Department of Transportation regulations, ice chests, large bags, back packs, containers, animals, or pets will not be allowed on airport grounds.

For more information or directions to the airport, click this link.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.