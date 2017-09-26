12th Jasper Air Show & Fly-in set for Saturday, Sunday

During the second day of testimony in the jury trial of a Newton woman accused of manipulating a mentally disabled woman into having sex with her boyfriend at a Diboll apartment back in 2016, the jury watched a video interview of Janice Caswell talking to police.More >>
It took over an hour after an initial complaint of tar and gravel being stuck on drivers' tires before highway officials made the call to shut down Loop 287 in Lufkin on Aug. 31.More >>
A Houston County jury sentenced a Crockett man to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Prison after they found him guilty of first-degree aggravated kidnapping in connection to the brutal 2015 beating death of Vanessa Melson Monday.More >>
Aircraft enthusiasts are in luck. The 12th Jasper Air Show & Fly-is Saturday and Sunday at the Jasper County Bell Field Airport on Highway 190 West.More >>
The Angelina County Chamber of Commerce has announced a press conference introducing Uber coming to Lufkin.More >>
