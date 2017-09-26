Huntington Devilettes take down Jasper in 4 sets to open district play

The Huntington Devilettes started the 2017 district campaign with a road win against the Lady Dogs in Jasper.

The match was won in 4 sets (25-17, 25-22 and 25-16).

Leaders for the team were Tatum Williams with 3 aces, and 8 digs, Chandlyr Mcgaughey with 6 kills, 7 digs and 15 assists , Karly Williams with 9 digs, Shelby Wagner with 14 assists and 9 digs, Torie Comeaux with 7 aces, and 13 kills, grace Bartlett with 6 digs and Chelsea Lewis with 4 kills.

Huntington is 1-0 in district and 19-8 on the year. Huntington continues District play in Shepherd on Sept. 30.

