Huntington Devilettes take down Jasper in 4 sets to open district play

The Huntington Devilettes started the 2017 district campaign with a road win against the Lady Dogs in Jasper.
The match was won in 4 sets (25-17, 25-22 and 25-16).
Leaders for the team were Tatum Williams with 3 aces, and 8 digs, Chandlyr Mcgaughey with 6 kills, 7 digs and 15 assists , Karly Williams with 9 digs, Shelby Wagner with 14 assists and 9 digs, Torie Comeaux with 7 aces, and 13 kills, grace Bartlett with 6 digs and Chelsea Lewis with 4 kills.
Huntington is 1-0 in district and 19-8 on the year. Huntington continues District play in Shepherd on Sept. 30.
Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.