Suspects sought in Polk Co. home invasion, kidnapping

Released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Hammack reports on September 20, 2017, his office received a call pertaining to a male subject reporting he had been kidnapped and assaulted from his home in Indian Springs before being able to break free from his captors where he was then able to make his way through the woods to a home off Richardson Rd.

The victim was transported to CHI St. Lukes Hospital for assault injuries where he was treated by medical personnel and later released. The victim while at the hospital advised detectives unknown persons entered his home by force where they removed items from his home forcing him into a vehicle where during a couple of hours he was bound with tape and assaulted by four individuals consisting of one white female and three white males.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office have obtained leads in the investigation as of press time which are currently being followed up on with arrests expected to be made. Detectives are asking any person with information in the home invasion in the Indian Springs Subdivision on September 20, 2017 to contact Lt. Craig Finegan at the Sheriff’s Office at 936-329-9028 or Crime Stoppers where you do not have to give your name at 936-327-7867.