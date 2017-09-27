Affidavit: Garrison woman allowed 2 children to eat paint in feces-covered home

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County arrested a 28-year-old Garrison woman Wednesday in connection to allegations that she allowed two children to eat paint, and it made them sick.

Meggan French Barstow is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a state-jail felony endangering a child charge. Her bail amount has been set at $10,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, NCSO deputies were dispatched out to a home in the 700 block of Francis Loop at about 1:47 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a sick call. When they got to the scene, they learned that Barstow made paint accessible to five children, and two of them ingested it.

“There was feces smeared on the walls, floor, and beds to which the children slept in,” the affidavit stated. “Deputy believes that the conditions were bad enough that the children were placed in danger of bodily injury, along with physical and/or mental impairment.”

Barstow was arrested at the scene and to the county jail.

