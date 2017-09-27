Affidavit: Nacogdoches man 'enticed' 15-year-old girl on Facebook, sexually assaulted her

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old man Wednesday morning in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at least three times over a period of two months after he started communicating with her via Facebook.

Pablo Tyrone Duran, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree sexual assault of a child charge, a Class C misdemeanor speeding charge, and a Class C misdemeanor no driver’s license charge. No bail amounts have been set for his charges yet.

“Sheriff’s office investigators found that a 15-year-old child was enticed by the suspect, who is 27 years old,” Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said in a press release. “Sheriff investigators obtained enough probable cause for a warrant on the suspect, Pablo Duran.”

The press release stated that Duran started talking to the alleged victim over the Internet via Facebook in January of 2017.

NCSO investigators obtained the sexual assault of a child warrant on Tuesday. The press release also stated that Duran is currently on parole, and that a blue warrant for a parole violation was also issued for Duran on Sept. 27.

According to the arrest affidavit, a NCSO corporal and a deputy were dispatched out to a home on Old Tyler Road to talk to a Nacogdoches police officer. The NPD officer told them that they had received a call about a sexual assault involving an underage girl.

At that point, the NCSO corporal spoke to the alleged victim and her mother. The girl told him that she and Duran had been exchanging text messages “for a while.”

The alleged victim said that Duran arrived to pick her up at her home at about 9 p.m. Sunday, the affidavit stated. The told the NCSO deputy that she and Duran went to the home of his friends, and she stayed in his vehicle, a tan Tahoe.

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim said they then drove to County Road 6102 to the home of another one of his friends. After Pablo and the girl spoke in his vehicle for a while, Duran went inside to take a shower.

Duran then allegedly came back out to the vehicle, and he and the alleged victim started kissing. Later, they went into the home and had sexual intercourse, the affidavit stated. The girl allegedly told the NCSO corporal that she and Duran had sex about three times.

[The alleged victim] stated that she was not planning on having sex, but it was consensual,” the affidavit stated.

