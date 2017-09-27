Angelina County jury finds woman guilty of setting up sexual encounters with disabled woman

The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office in Nacogdoches County arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday in connection to allegations that he and three other men robbed a man and a woman at gunpoint at the Verge Apartments late the night of July 31.More >>
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old Garrison woman Wednesday in connection to allegations that she allowed two children to eat paint, and it made them sick.More >>
An Angelina County jury found a Newton woman guilty of setting up sexual encounters between her boyfriend and a mentally disabled woman at the man’s Diboll apartment back in 2016.More >>
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old man Wednesday morning in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at least three times over a period of two months after he started communicating with her via Facebook.More >>
