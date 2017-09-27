How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Aug. 25, packing 130 mph winds, and dumping more than 40-52 inches of rain throughout the southern portions of Texas and Louisiana. Multiple deaths were reported and hundreds of people lost their homes due to storm damage and flooding.

KLTV 7 and KTRE 9 have partnered with the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross for a fundraising effort to help those affected. To donate, click here.

The East Texas Food Bank is serving as a hub for its sister food bank, the Southeast Texas Food Bank in Beaumont. That center serves food pantries in Hardin, Jasper, Newton, Polk and Sabine counties. Learn more about what's needed here, or call the center at 903-597-3663.

This list will be updated as more locations are added.

