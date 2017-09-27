AT&T launches fixed wireless Internet in rural East Texas counties

From AT&T

DALLAS, TEXAS - AT&T* Fixed Wireless Internet1 is now available for underserved rural locations in parts of Texas.

Residents and small businesses are included in the initial underserved rural locations in Texas where AT&T has launched Fixed Wireless Internet. This is part of our FCC Connect America Fund commitment. We plan to provide access to over 400,000 locations across these 18 states by the end of 2017, and over 1.1 million locations by 2020.

Counties in Texas included in today’s announcement include Bandera, Bee, Camp, DeWitt, Dimmit, Hardin, Harrison, Jasper, Leon, Liberty, Marion, Milam, Nacogdoches, Palo Pinto, Panola, Robertson, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Tyler , Uvalde, Victoria, Walker and Waller. AT&T plans to reach more than 98,000 locations with this technology across Texas by 2020.

"The new Fixed Wireless Service from AT&T is an innovative initiative to reach and connect more businesses and individuals across local rural communities," said Texas State Rep. James White. "AT&T's focus on serving underserved rural communities is great news for businesses, families and individuals who rely on a strong connection at home, at work and at play."

“The more than 35,000 men and women who work for AT&T and call Texas home, are proud to work with our local, state and federal leadership to provide the connectivity that Texas’s residents and businesses demand,” said Dave Nichols, president, AT&T Texas. “Through this innovative service, we are working to close the connectivity gap in Texas.”

Our Fixed Wireless Internet service delivers a home internet connection with download speeds of at least 10Mbps and upload speeds of at least 1 Mbps. The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on customers’ homes or businesses. This is an efficient way to deliver high-quality internet to customers in underserved rural areas.

The 18 states where service is available include Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana and Wisconsin.

We’ll provide updates about additional availability in parts of Texas and other states, as we expand Fixed Wireless Internet to more locations.

For more information on Fixed Wireless Internet from AT&T, visit att.com/internet/fixed-wireless.html.