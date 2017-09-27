Nacogdoches PD arrests 3rd suspect in July 31 armed robbery

The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office in Nacogdoches County arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday in connection to allegations that he and three other men robbed a man and a woman at gunpoint at the Verge Apartments late the night of July 31.

Warren Dewayne Washington, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree aggravated robbery charge. No bail amount has been set on his charge yet.

Two other suspects have already been arrested in the case. The Nacogdoches Police Department has not identified the fourth suspect yet.

Kyondreh Isaiah Brooks, 17, of Nacogdoches, and Dcedrian Dwayne Newsome, 17, of Shreveport, Louisiana, are both still being held in the Nacogdoches Jail. Brooks was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and Newsome was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery and Class B misdemeanor criminal trespass. No bail amounts have been set for their charges.

According to the arrest affidavit East Texas News obtained Friday, a Nacogdoches detective responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at the Verge apartment complex in the 1600 block of Cardinal Street on July 31.

The alleged victims told the NPD detective they were sitting in a vehicle at the Verge apartment complex on Cardinal Street when they were approached and robbed at gunpoint by at least two men. The male victim, who was assaulted during the robbery, was injured during the incident, the affidavit stated.

The NPD detective viewed surveillance camera footage from several different locations, and he was able to find video of the suspects. According to the affidavit, he was able to identify four black men in the group of four suspects.

He was able to ID Washington, Brooks, and Newsome. Through interviews with the suspects, the NPD detective learned that Washington approached the driver’s side of the victims’ vehicle and displayed a gun as Newsome took the woman’s purse. The affidavit stated.

Several of the suspects allegedly told the NPD detective that Brooks is the suspect who assaulted the male victim.

“Washington freely admitted that he did use a pistol during the incident and that they did deprive the complainant of her property,” the affidavit stated.

