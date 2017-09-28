No students hurt in Nacogdoches ISD bus wreck, 2 people taken to hospital

A Nacogdoches ISD school bus was rear-ended by a passenger car Thursday morning.

According to Nacogdoches ISD, none of the 20 students on the bus were injured in the wreck. The two people in the car were taken to a Nacogdoches hospital.

According to a press release from the Nacogdoches Independent School District, Bus No. 6 was involved in a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Loop 224 and Appleby Sand Road at about 7 a.m. The bus was hit in the rear end by a passenger car.

Another NISD bus transported the 20 students to Nacogdoches High School, where they were examined by the school nurse. A driver and an aide were on the bus as well.

NHS principal Michael O’Guin and assistant principal Igor Gusyakov came to the scene of the wreck, according to a Nacogdoches ISD press release.

“This morning, NISD Transportation Director Stacy Lampkin was contacting parents of the students riding on the bus,” the press release stated. ‘The bus was driven back to the NISD bus barn afterwards.”

According to Nacogdoches police, the bus was stopped at a red light. When the light turned green, the bus was struck from behind by a 2001 Acura, driven by Arthur Pruitt II, 29, of Nacogdoches. The Acura was then partially lodged under the rear of the bus.

Pruitt was taken to a Nacogdoches hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

