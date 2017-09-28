No students hurt in Nacogdoches ISD bus wreck, 2 people taken to hospital

A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who had sexual intercourse with at least six high school students agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday morning.More >>
Nacogdoches Police traffic investigators are still investigating a fatality accident that occurred on University Drive yesterday morning.More >>
A Nacogdoches ISD school bus was rear-ended by a passenger car Thursday morning.More >>
The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office in Nacogdoches County arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday in connection to allegations that he and three other men robbed a man and a woman at gunpoint at the Verge Apartments late the night of July 31.More >>
AT&T* Fixed Wireless Internet1 is now available for underserved rural locations in parts of Texas.More >>
