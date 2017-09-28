49-year-old man dies in 3-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle, 2 cars

A 49-year-old Nacogdoches man died as a result of injuries he suffered in a three-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle and two passenger cars Wednesday morning.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, according to a press release from the Nacogdoches Police Department.

The press release stated that the 911 call about the wreck was logged in at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday.

Matthew Flynn was driving a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle south on University Drive just south of East College Street when a 2016 Kia driven by Katy Williams, 21, of Chireno, changed lanes in front of him. The motorcycle struck the Kia and went on to hit a 2013 Hyundai.

Flynn was taken to a local hospital, where he died at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

No charges have been filed at this time, the press release stated.

