Entries, exits to be closed during loop construction Thursday afternoon

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

Entries and exits on the east loop in Lufkin will be closed throughout the day as crews continue to repair the road.

TxDOT spokeswoman Rhonda Oaks said crews are laying surface on the loop and the entries and exits will be closed and re-opened during the day.

Oaks said drivers should prepare for delays and choose alternate routes.

