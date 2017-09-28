Polk County Sheriff's Office: 3 suspects arrested in home invasion, kidnapping

Eight days after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who claimed he had been kidnapped from his home in Indian Springs and assaulted, three suspects have been arrested in the case.

According to a press release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has also obtained an arrest warrant for a fourth suspect in the case.

Christopher James Dorn, 17, Shonda Lorraine Lawson, 34, and Carson Mahoney Smith, 22, all of Livingston, were arrested and charged with first-degree burglary with the intent to commit another felony. Lawson was also charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Smith was also charged with Class C misdemeanor no driver’s license.

Lawson and Dorn’s bail amounts were each set at $25,000 for their burglary charges. The bail for Smith’s burglary charge was set at $10,000, and all three suspects are still being held in the Polk County Jail.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are still looking for Dalton Gip Wells, a resident of the Indian Springs subdivision.

“Detectives are asking any person with information in the home invasion in the Indian Springs Subdivision on September 20, 2017 and/or the location of Dalton Gip Wells to contact Lt. Craig Finegan at the Sheriff’s Office at (936) 329-9028 or Crime Stoppers where you do not have to give your name at (936) 327-7867,” the press release stated.

The press release stated that the kidnapping and assault occurred on Sept. 20. Eventually, the alleged victim was able to break free from his captors, and he made his way through a wooded area to a home off of Richardson Road.

“The victim was transported to CHI St. Luke's Hospital for assault injuries where he was treated by medical personal and later released,” the press release stated. “The victim while at the hospital advised detectives unknown persons entered his home by force where they removed items from his home forcing him into a vehicle where during a couple of hours he was bound with tape and assaulted by four individuals consisting of one white female and three white males.”

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.