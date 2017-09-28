Polk County Sheriff's Office: 3 suspects arrested in home invasion, kidnapping

A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who had sexual intercourse with at least six high school students agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday morning.More >>
Eight days after the Polk County Sheriff's Office received a call from a who claimed he had been kidnapped from his home in Indian Springs and assaulted, three suspects have been arrested in the case.
An Angelina County jury is deliberating the sentence for a 63-year-old Newton woman who set up sexual encounters between her boyfriend and a mentally disabled woman back in 2016.
After a pre-sentencing investigation was conducted, a Houston County judge sentenced the 41-year-old Elkhart man who was convicted of aggravated kidnapping in connection to the brutal 2015 beating death of Vanessa Melson to life in prison Thursday.
Nacogdoches Police traffic investigators are still investigating a fatality accident that occurred on University Drive yesterday morning.
