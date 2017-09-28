Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 09/28/17

Lucky Stop No. 5 at 1416 E. Main: 20 demerits for back flow preventer needed for outside hose, hot water needed at all sinks, several pre-packaged foods needed to be discarded, proper date marking needed on sliced meats, thermometer not provided for cook, all coolers, and freezers, access to hand wash sink impeded, test strips needed, ice scoops not stored properly, vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, scattered trash near dumpster needed to be picked up, missing or water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced, and ceiling, floor, or wall areas needed to be repaired.

Kwik Stop at 1115 South University Drive: 18 demerits for hot hold at wrong temperature, use-by chart needed, back flow preventer needed for outside hose, hot water needed at all sinks, numerous pre-packaged foods needed to be discarded, thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, access to hand wash sinks impeded, weatherproofing needed for all entrances and exits, vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, gap in back storage area needed to be repaired, any floor or wall areas needed to be repaired so they are smooth and easily cleanable, and missing or damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced.

Moonlight Lounge and Restaurant at 4720 South Street: 11 demerits for spray bottles not labeled, use-by dates needed, utensils in hand wash sink, one knife needed to be discarded, ice scoop not kept in clean container, and one missing ceiling tile needed to be replaced.

La Carretta at 300 North Street; 9 demerits for one sink didn’t have proper hot water pressure, spray bottle not labeled, one knife needed to be discarded, vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, scattered trash around dumpster needed to be picked up, and floor, wall, or ceiling areas needed to be repaired.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 4909 North Street, Suite 215: 8 demerits for one canned food product needed to be discarded, sanitizer not at right level, utensils in hand wash sink, one spatula needed to be discarded, damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced, and grease bin and grease bin area needed to be cleaned up.

La Michoacana Deli and Grill at 1000 North Street: 6 demerits for hot hold foods at wrong temperature, one thermometer needed to be discarded, and floor areas that weren’t smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired.

Baymont Seafood at 706 North University Drive: 6 demerits for thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, weatherproofing needed for all entries and exits, one knife needed to be re-cleaned and re-sanitized, vents not kept clean, and any water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced.

1st City Café at 200 North Fredonia: 4 demerits for one canned food product needed to be discarded, two dairy products needed to be discarded, and hand wash sink not kept empty.

Pepper Jack’s at 1504 North Street: 4 demerits for test strips not registering sanitizing solution and wall, floor, o ceiling tiles needed to be repaired.

Olde Town Deli at 205 East main: 3 demerits for date-marking needed and box fan not kept clean.

Smoothie King at 2417 North Street: 3 demerits for sanitizer not registering on test strips, dumpster lids not kept closed, and scattered trash near dumpsters needed to be picked up.

Barbecue House at 704 North Stallings Drive; 3 demerits for ice scoop not kept in clean container, vents not kept clean, and missing ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced.

Texas Pro Bowl Grill at 3801 North Street- Northview Plaza: 2 demerits for proper date-marking needed.

Nacburger at 3205 North University Drive, Suite 0: 2 demerits for vents not kept clean and scattered trash behind dumpster needed to be cleaned up.