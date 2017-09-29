Crockett man agrees to 10 years in prison for alcohol-related fatal rollover wreck

A 19-year-old Crockett man who was behind the wheel during a fatal alcohol-related rollover wreck that occurred on FM 357 back in June agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday.More >>
A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who had sexual intercourse with at least six high school students agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday morning.More >>
Lucky Stop No. 5, Kwik Stop, Moonlight Lounge and Restaurant, La Carretta, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, La Michoacana, Baymont Seafood, 1st City Cafe, Smoothie King, Barbecue House, Texas Pro Bowl Grill, and NacburgerMore >>
Eight days after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a who claimed he had been kidnapped from his home in Indian Springs and assaulted, three suspects have been arrested in the case.More >>
An Angelina County jury is deliberating the sentence for a 63-year-old Newton woman who set up sexual encounters between her boyfriend and a mentally disabled woman back in 2016.More >>
