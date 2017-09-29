Crockett man agrees to 10 years in prison for alcohol-related fatal rollover wreck

A 19-year-old Crockett man who was behind the wheel during a fatal alcohol-related rollover wreck that occurred on FM 357 back in June agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday.

Austin Cline Catoe had a plea bargain hearing Thursday. Houston County Attorney Daphne Sessions served as a special prosecutor on the case.

As part of the plea bargain deal, Catoe pleaded guilty to two second-degree intoxicated manslaughter charges and a third-degree intoxicated assault charge. He was indicted on numerous additional charges back in October of 2016.

The one-vehicle rollover wreck occurred on June 26 on FM 357 about four miles south of Kennard. According to the DPS preliminary crash investigation, Austin Cline Catoe, 18, Crockett, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup north on FM 357 when he left the road. His truck rolled over and struck multiple trees.

Two passengers in the truck, 17-year-old Mariaah Lopez, and 22-year-old Brendan Galloway were killed in the wreck. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, and Galloway was transported to HCMC, and was pronounced dead some time later.

