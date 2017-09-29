SFA will face No. 25 McNeese State without starting QB

The SFA Lumberjacks will have to go into their Saturday matchup against No. 25-ranked McNeese State without starting quarterback Foster Sawyer.

Head Coach Clint Conque announced on his weekly radio show that Sawyer tore his ACL last week in the teams win against Abilene Christian. Sawyer had previously injured his MCL over the summer and missed eight weeks during the fall workout sessions. Sawyer came back and helped the team pick up two straight victories to bring the teams record to 2-2.

The team will now look to sophomore Jake Blumrick from Pearland to lead the team the rest of the season.

SFA will host McNeese on Saturday at Homer Bryce Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

