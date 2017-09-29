Affidavit: Lufkin man beat 5-year-old son with belt, left bruises, abrasions

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man Friday in connection to allegations that he used a belt to spank a 5-year-old boy and injured the child earlier this month.

When a nurse performed an examination on the boy, she found that he was underweight, and he had about 20 bruises and abrasions on his neck, torso, arms, and legs, the arrest affidavit stated.

Jataurious Mallard, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County jail on a third-degree injury to a child charge. No bail amount has been set on his charge yet.

According to the arrest affidavit, Mallard used a belt to spank the boy at a home in the 700 block of Kiln Street on Sept. 23.

On Monday, a Lufkin Police Department detective was contacted on a courtesy call by a Child Protective Services special investigator about a possible injury to a child case. The CPS investigator told the LPD detective that he had been contacted by the staff at Lufkin ISD’s Trout Elementary campus about a child that they learned had serious injuries.

Later, the CPS investigator called the detective back and said that the boy had several bruises on his back, legs, and arms. He also said that the boy told him Mallard, his dad, had spanked him for wetting the bed.

The Lufkin PD detective then set up a forensic interview and an examination at Harold’s House. The alleged victim and his two brothers were taken to Harold’s House later on Monday.

During the forensic interview, the alleged victim said that his dad spanked him with a belt after he wet the bed, the affidavit stated. One brother said he knew about the spanking, and the other brother told the forensic interviewer that he didn’t see anything.

A sexual assault nurse examiner with Harold’s House performed a physical examination on the alleged victim. She found that the boy appeared to be underweight, and all of his ribs were showing. She also found that he had about 20 bruises and abrasions on his neck, torso, arms, and legs, the affidavit stated.

“The report stated that the bruises ranged from dark purple to purple, and the abrasions were scabbed over, except one, which was located on his back,” the affidavit stated. “It was a an open wound and was dark pink to light pink and was still bleeding.”

Afterward, the Lufkin PD detective spoke to the alleged victim’s mother. At first, she said she was at the grocery store and not present when Mallard spanked the victim, the affidavit stated. Then she allegedly changed her story several times.

The child’s mother later claimed that Mallard only hit the 5-year-old boy with the belt three times, the affidavit stated. She also allegedly said that she didn’t notice any injuries on her son when she got him dressed that morning.

The Lufkin PD detective said in the affidavit that the bruises and abrasions on the boy’s back, sides, stomach, arms, legs, and necks were consistent with injuries caused by a belt.

The detective obtained the arrest warrant for Mallard on Wednesday.

