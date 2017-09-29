Affidavit: Lufkin man beat 5-year-old son with belt, left bruises, abrasions

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman that was reported missing Friday.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man Friday in connection to allegations that he used a belt to spank a 5-year-old boy and injured the child earlier this month.More >>
A 19-year-old Crockett man who was behind the wheel during a fatal alcohol-related rollover wreck that occurred on FM 357 back in June agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to exercise caution on U.S. Highway 69 near the Lufkin loop because of a major wreck.More >>
The SFA Lumberjacks will have to go into their Saturday matchup against No. 25-ranked McNeese State without starting quarterback Foster Sawyer.More >>
