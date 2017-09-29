1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler, pickup near Lufkin loop

One person has died in a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck that occurred on U.S. Highway 69 just outside of the Lufkin loop Friday.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that one person died in the wreck.

Pebsworth said the pickup was heading north on Highway 69 south of Lufkin as the flag vehicle for a mobile home, and the 18-wheeler, which was hauling a track hoe, was traveling southbound in the outside lane. The vehicle veered across the median into the southbound lane and hit the track hoe, Pebsworth said.

The man driving the pickup died at the scene of the wreck, Pebsworth said. His identity is being withheld, pending next of kin notification. Pebsworth said he has a Louisiana address.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

