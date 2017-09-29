UPDATE: Drivers identified in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler, pickup near Lufkin loop

The Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to exercise caution on U.S. Highway 69 near the Lufkin loop because of a major wreck.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to exercise caution on U.S. Highway 69 near the Lufkin loop because of a major wreck.More >>
The 12th annual Jasper Air Show kicked off Saturday morning, with a mixture of the old and new.More >>
The 12th annual Jasper Air Show kicked off Saturday morning, with a mixture of the old and new.More >>
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman that was reported missing Friday.More >>
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman that was reported missing Friday.More >>
A 19-year-old Crockett man who was behind the wheel during a fatal alcohol-related rollover wreck that occurred on FM 357 back in June agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday.More >>
A 19-year-old Crockett man who was behind the wheel during a fatal alcohol-related rollover wreck that occurred on FM 357 back in June agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday.More >>
A woman's body was found near a burned car in Trinity County Friday morning.More >>
A woman's body was found near a burned car in Trinity County Friday morning.More >>