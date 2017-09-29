UPDATE: Drivers identified in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler, pickup near Lufkin loop

One person has died in a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck that occurred on U.S. Highway 69 just outside of the Lufkin loop Friday.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that one person died in the wreck, which occurred at about 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Pebsworth said the pickup was heading north on Highway 69 south of Lufkin as the wide-lad escort vehicle for a mobile home, and the 18-wheeler, driven by William Bailey, 47, of Lufkin, which was hauling a track hoe, was traveling southbound in the outside lane. The vehicle veered across the median into the southbound lane and hit the track hoe, Pebsworth said.

"It is unknown what caused the driver to veer," Pebsworth said.

The man driving the pickup died at the scene of the wreck, Pebsworth said. The driver was identified as Phillip Brooks, 56 of Belle Chase, Louisiana. Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball has ordered an autopsy.

"The accident had the northbound and southbound sides down to one lane and slowed traffic in the area for a couple of hours while the scene was cleared," Pebsworth said.

The wreck is still under investigation, Pebsworth said.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

