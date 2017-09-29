Angelina County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in finding missing woman

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman that was reported missing Friday.

According to a press release, Sarah Lester went missing in the Huntington area in the area of Thornton Road. She was last seen wearing a lime-green headband, a blue sleeveless shirt, blue jean shorts, and gray/pink Nike tennis shoes.

Lester is described as being 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She has shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. The press release stated that Lester has three tattoos - a tattoo of a heart on her right shoulder blade, a tattoo of stars on her right foot, and a tattoo of a lock on her stomach.

Anyone with any information about Lester's whereabouts is urged to call the Angelina County Sheriff's Office at (936) 634-3331.

