Angelina County Sheriff's Office: Missing woman found

A 28-year-old woman who went missing in the Huntington area Friday has been found..

"Sarah Lester has been found," stated a post on Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches' Facebook page. "No further details are available at this time."

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman that was reported missing Friday.

According to a press release, Sarah Lester went missing in the Huntington area in the area of Thornton Road. She was last seen wearing a lime-green headband, a blue sleeveless shirt, blue jean shorts, and gray/pink Nike tennis shoes.

