Affidavit: Angelina County woman's estranged spouse bugged her vehicle, planted GPS device

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday in connection to allegations that he harassed and stalked his estranged wife to the point that she became fearful for her life.

The suspect in the case is also accused of putting a voice-activated recording device and a GPS tracker in and on the woman’s vehicle.

Danny Carter was booked in to the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony stalking charge Thursday. He was released from the jail later than day after he posted a bail amount of $10,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, an ACSO deputy was contacted by Carter’s estranged wife on August 28, who told him that Carter had been stalking and harassing her, her family, and her friends. She also said that she was currently in the process of filing for divorce and that she has a standing temporary restraining order on Carter.

The woman told the ACSO deputy that Carter had sent her an e-mail that morning that caused her to fear for her life. She also said the e-mail concerned her enough that she now feels like she needs to carry a weapon to protect herself, the affidavit stated.

On Sept. 11, another ACSO deputy contacted the first deputy about the report on Carter that was on file. The alleged victim called the sheriff’s office on that day to report that she found a voice-activated recording device attached by Velcro behind the driver’s seat of her vehicle that apparently was recording any audio coming from inside the vehicle, the affidavit stated.

The alleged victim said that she had received several e-mails from Carter that contained snippets of conversations she has had in that vehicle, the affidavit stated. The woman also said she felt like that was an invasion of her privacy.

In addition, the alleged victim told the ACSO deputy that Carter has sent her several e-mails advising her that he knows of her exact location and that he messaged the city names and street addresses to her, the affidavit stated. The also woman told the deputy that she thought Carter had planted some kind of GPS device on her vehicle, the affidavit stated.

An ACSO deputy inspected the victim’s vehicle and found black magnetic box under the right rear wheel well, the affidavit stated. When he opened it, he found what he knew to be a GPS tracking device.

According to the affidavit, the woman told the deputy that she was afraid that Carter might try to kidnap her and harm her in some way. She also allegedly expressed concern that Carter will try to hurt the people she is seeing and talking to.

