Woman's body found near burned car in Trinity County

A woman's body was found near a burned car in Trinity County Friday morning.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said they are not expecting that any foul play was involved in the woman's death, but they are investigating to be on the safe side. He said they called in the Texas Rangers to help with the investigation.

The car was found on Old Onalaska Road near the Trinity-Polk county line at about 8 a.m. Friday. Wallace said the woman's body was not found in the car, and it was not burned.

A Trinity County justice of the peace pronounced the woman dead at the scene, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Wallace said it looked as though the car got stuck in a ditch and burned after nearby grass caught on fire.

At this time, the Trinity County sheriff’s Office is not releasing any additional information, pending next-of-kin notification and the autopsy reports.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.