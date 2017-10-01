Australian pastor travels more than 8,000 miles to make East Texas new home

In Australia everyone's mate or a nickname. Very rarely do you actually call someone by their actual name and if you it's only ever their first name. TRAVELING JUST UNDER 9 THOUSAND AWAY--- CRAIG IRELAND AND HIS FAMILY RELATED TO NACOGDOCHES JUST FOUR DAYS AGO. Getting a social security number, a phone, a bank account" As his family adjusts to the customs and norms in East Texas, Ireland gave his first sermon at Oak Grove Baptist Church today. But their journey here started ...More >>
A Crockett boy has died in an early morning single vehicle wreck on Sunday. According to DPS, Tyress Anderson, 17, a student at Crockett was traveling south on County Road 1825, six miles north of Crockett, at an unsafe speed when he entered a curve. At that point Anderson left the road and entered a side-skid where his 2002 Chevy Tahoe overturned. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Clyde Black. The single vehicle wreck happened at 6 a.m. DPS said An...More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to exercise caution on U.S. Highway 69 near the Lufkin loop because of a major wreck.More >>
The 12th annual Jasper Air Show kicked off Saturday morning, with a mixture of the old and new.More >>
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman that was reported missing Friday.More >>
