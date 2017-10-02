Pregnant woman among 5 people arrested after Lufkin PD drug raid

A drug raid on a Lufkin mobile home park Monday resulted in five felony arrests, including a pregnant woman.

Lufkin PD’s Special Services Unit also seized methamphetamine, pills, drug paraphernalia, a stolen gun, and “unknown brown substance.”

According to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department, Billie Jo Dowdy, 32, Jasmine Thomas, 25, Tra Tudman, 27, Maximino Padilla, 36, all of Lufkin, and Alfonso Padilla, 49, of Diboll, were taken into custody at a trailer at the Scenic Acres Mobile Home Park off of John Redditt Drive.

“Tudmon and Thomas, who is pregnant and responsible for the lease on the mobile home, have been dealing methamphetamine from the home and were recently evicted,” the press release stated.

After a search of the home turned up a stolen 9mm handgun in the bedroom they were sharing, Tudmon and Thomas were also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, the press release stated.

“A search of the home and individuals arrested uncovered meth, pills, the gun, an assortment of drug paraphernalia and an unknown brown substance,” the press release stated. “Dowdy had a warrant for her arrest in addition to cocaine, Xanax and marijuana found in her bra.”

According to the press release, additional charges are pending.

The five suspects were taken to the Angelina County Jail, and they are awaiting the book-in process.

“To report drug activity in your neighborhood, call the Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at (936) 639-TIPS,” the press release stated.

