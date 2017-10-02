Angelina County man, woman die in Madison County head-on collision

An Angelina County man and woman have died following a head-on collision in Madison County Sunday afternoon.

Paulette King, 50, and Carl King, 58, both of Pollok, died at the scene, which was 1.7 miles east of North Zulch on U.S. Highway 190, at 3 p.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety report, Zachary Paul, 19, of Marquez, told investigators he believes he fell asleep while he was driving a 2016 Dodge pickup east on US 190 and crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Lincoln passenger car head-on.

Paulette King, who family says was a BSN Nurse and had just received her master's degree, was driving the Lincoln, and her husband Carl was her passenger.

Paul suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Bryan hospital.

“Basically, charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation and a meeting with the DA,” said DPS spokesman Sgt. Jimmy Morgan.

