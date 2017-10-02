71-year-old woman dies in 1-vehicle wreck on US 59 near Goodrich

A 71-year-old Goodrich man died in a two-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alberto Martinez, 47, of Goodrich, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet SUV north on Highway 59 in the inside lane in a construction zone when he drove off the road to the left, over-corrected to the right, then back to the left, and entered the center, where it rolled across the southbound lanes of the highway.

Martinez and a passenger identified as Gabriel Garcia, 17, were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment of their injuries. Esperanza Ramirez, a second passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck by Polk County Justice of the Peace Robert Johnson.

The wreck is still under investigation.

