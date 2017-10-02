Lufkin-based DJ offered heartfelt words to listeners in wake of Las Vegas massing shooting

Heartfelt words were heard over the airwaves concerning the mass shooting in Las Vegas. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Country music industry seldom see violence of the kind that happened in Las Vegas. (Source: KTRE Staff)

KICKS 105 country music disc jockey Danny Merrell adjusted his show to match the mood following the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Once the news broke, DJ Danny Merrell knew to adjust his morning show to match the somber mood in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We are providing hourly updates as the news is concerned and also giving you a chance to think about it and heal about it and pray about it,” Merrell said.

"The music community and our nation are in mourning ...,” the announcer said on air.

There were no jokes or giveaways on the day following the Las Vegas tragedy.

"You hear the term that people get numb about events like this and you don't want that to happen,” Merrell said. You want people to realize the gravity of the situation."

Heartbreaking messages from country music performers and their fans have been hitting social media since the mass shooting happened. Merrell notes no surprise there.

"Country music community is a very close-knit community,” Merrell said. You just never imagine that at a country concert that so many of us have been to before, I've been backstage before, that something like this could happen.”

Merrell said the mass shooting will not stop the production of music festivals.

Attendance can become a concern said the father of three.

"Of course, as parents, the biggest danger you about is usually, ‘Is somebody going to be drinking or fight at a local concert?’ but to this level it definitely gives you pause for concern,” Merrell said.

On that note, a pause will be conducted on air for at least one more day.

"KICKS 105 pauses in silence for prayers,” the announcer said.

Merrell has been backstage at many large concerts. He said security is trained for the unthinkable. Crew members at the Las Vegas festival have been applauded for handling the panic among spectators with expertise.

