Crockett native, SFA two-sport athlete Andy Hopkins dead at 67

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Former Stephen F. Austin football and track & field star Andy Hopkins passed away Saturday morning at the Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital in Sugar Land, Texas. Hopkins, who was born in Crockett, Texas, was inducted into the SFA Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999 and was 67 years old.

Just two individuals, Gus Johnson and Leonard Harris, have accumulated more career rushing yards in an SFA uniform than Hopkins did throughout his four-year collegiate tenure which spanned from 1967-70. The native of Crockett, Texas, racked up 3,080 yards on the ground making him one of only three 3,000+ yard rushers in program history.

His name is scattered all across the 'Jacks' record book as he remains in the top 10 all time in a number of statistical categories including single-game rushing attempts (second, 36), rushing yards in a single season (10th, 1,023), career rushing touchdowns (10th, 15), and career all-purpose yards (sixth, 4,202).

In addition to his prowess on the gridiron, Hopkins also produced a number of astounding achievements on the track. His school record time of 10.10 seconds in the 100-meter dash has stood since he set it in 1968 and in that same year he teamed with Bill Cramer, Henry Malone and Doug Moore at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships to capture the national title in the in the 4x100-meter relay in Albuquerque N.M. Hopkins and the other members of that relay team were clocked in a time of 40.1 seconds.

Hopkins also claimed an individual national championship in the 200-meter dash in the 1968 NAIA Men's Outdoor Track & Field Championships. He was clocked in a time of 20.9 seconds in that race to become SFA's first individual national champion in the sport of men's track & field.

Upon the conclusion of his SFA career, Hopkins spent three seasons (1971-73) with the NFL's Houston Oilers after being taken by the team in the 15th round of the 1971 NFL Draft. It was during his five-year career in the Canadian Football League (CFL), however, where Hopkins excelled. A three-time CFL East All-Star selection, Hopkins played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1973-75) as well as the Montreal Allouettes (1976-77) and produced three seasons of 1,000 or more rushing yards.

During his final season in the league, Hopkins and the Alouettes captured the Grey Cup which was the fourth CFL championship won by the club. To this day, Hopkins ranks 63rd in CFL history in rushing having amassed 3,922 yards. His 1,223 rushing yards in 1973 led the CFL.

Hopkins is survived by his wife, Ann, and four children: Alicia, Andrew II, Aaric and Ashton as well as his grandson, Andrew III. Funeral arrangements have tentatively been planned for Saturday at the Andrew J. Hopkins Activity Center in his home town of Crockett, Texas.