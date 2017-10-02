Gilmore dismissed from SFA basketball team

The SFA Jacks are on the eve of their first official practice of the 2017-18 season and they will be one player short when they take the court Tuesday afternoon.

Charlie Hurley, SFA Director of Media Relations, confirmed Tuesday that Leon Gilmore III had been dismissed from the team. Hurley said he did not know anymore details into the situation.

Gilmore was a standout for Manvel High School. Gilmore averaged 17.1 points, nine rebounds 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game as a senior to help the Mavericks set a new school record for wins in a season with their 30-5 record. Gilmore signed with Creighton over other teams including Baylor, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and UNLV. After his freshman year he transferred to Trinity Valley Community College. After one season there, he joined the Lumberjacks. He averaged 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game.

