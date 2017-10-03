DPS: Suspect fled from law enforcement, later found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a suspect in a Shelby County domestic disturbance incident fled from law enforcement, and he was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Shelby County law enforcement officials and DPS troopers tried to make a traffic stop on the suspect on U.S. Highway 84 at about 8 p.m., and he fled from them.

The suspect turned on to U.S. Highway 59, and continued to evade authorities until he reached a home on County Road 3798, the press release stated. At that point, he allegedly ran behind the house on foot.

According to the press release, law enforcement officers heard a single gunshot wound from behind the home. A short time later, they found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the press release stated.

“The Texas Rangers (DPS) were called to the scene and began an investigation into the incident,” the press release stated. “The identity of the suspect is not available for release at this time.”

