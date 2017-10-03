Trinity County Sheriff: Arkansas woman found near burned car died of smoke inhalation

An Arkansas woman whose body was found near a burned car in Trinity County on Sept. 29 died from smoke inhalation, according an autopsy report.More >>
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a suspect in a Shelby County domestic disturbance incident fled from law enforcement, and he was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on the night of Sept. 30.More >>
An Angelina County man and woman have died following a head-on collision in Madison County Sunday afternoon.More >>
Americans woke up to news of horror Monday after a man opened fire from 32 stories above a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
Once the news broke, DJ Danny Merrell knew to adjust his morning show to match the somber mood in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada.More >>
