Tia Johnson joined the KTRE news team as a multimedia journalist in October of 2017.

Johnson is no stranger to the state of Texas. She was born and raised in Houston, Texas and recently earned her bachelor’s degree from The Prairie View A&M University in Communications.

During her collegiate career, Tia interned at KBTX in College Station, Texas and FOX 26 News in Houston, Texas.

When she isn’t reporting, Tia enjoys shopping, being involved in the community, and spending time with loved ones. She is happy to call KTRE home and can’t wait to report on the stories that matter the most to the people of East Texas.

Feel free to contact her and send your story ideas at tiajohnson@ktre.com.