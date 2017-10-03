Tia Johnson joined the KTRE news team as a multimedia journalist in October of 2017.
Johnson is no stranger to the state of Texas. She was born and raised in Houston, Texas and recently earned her bachelor’s degree from The Prairie View A&M University in Communications.
During her collegiate career, Tia interned at KBTX in College Station, Texas and FOX 26 News in Houston, Texas.
When she isn’t reporting, Tia enjoys shopping, being involved in the community, and spending time with loved ones. She is happy to call KTRE home and can’t wait to report on the stories that matter the most to the people of East Texas.
Feel free to contact her and send your story ideas at tiajohnson@ktre.com.
Two horses with Stephen F. Austin State University equine program equine program placed high at the 2017 American Paint Horse Association World Championship Show.More >>
After five months of fighting an aggressive form of cancer, two-and-a-half-year-old Sophie Skiles' family is saying she's cancer free.More >>
An Arkansas woman whose body was found near a burned car in Trinity County on Sept. 29 died from smoke inhalation, according an autopsy report.More >>
A judge has sentenced a Lufkin woman to five years probation three months after she pleaded guilty to stealing Hydrocodone pills from the pharmacy and giving them to her boyfriend.More >>
An Angelina County grand jury indicted a former Lufkin pool store owner on nineteen different felony charges when it met on Sept. 29.More >>
