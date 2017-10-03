Sheriff's Office: Couple arrested on drug charges after disturbance at Huntington home

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman that was reported missing Friday.

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman that was reported missing Friday.

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple on drug charges Monday after they responded to a disturbance on Thornton Road and found that one of them had received a stab wound to the arm during an argument.

Joshua Todd Lester, 31, of Lufkin, and Sarah Lester, 28, of Huntington, are still being held in the Angelina County Jail. Joshua Lester was charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance, and Sarah Lester was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, and state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

Joshua Lester’s collective bail was set at $17,500. A bail amount of $1,500 has been set for Sarah Lester’s state-jail felony possession charge.

According to a press release, ACSO deputies were dispatched out to a home in the 800 block of Thornton Road near Huntington to check out a 911 call about a disturbance.

“Upon arrival, responding deputies and officers found that one person had received a minor stab wound to the arm as a result of an argument between husband and wife,” the press release stated.

Joshua and Sarah Lester were both taken into custody at the scene. The press release stated that some of their drug charges stem from an incident on Sept. 30, where law enforcement officers and search teams spent hours searching a wooded area near the couple’s home when Sarah Lester was reported missing.

The press release stated that the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the assistance it got from other area law enforcement agencies, including Child Protective Services, while the ACSO responded to the two incidents.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

