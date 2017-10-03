Affidavit: Zavalla man tried to choke his mother during argument

Officers with the Zavalla Police Department arrested a 36-year-old man Sunday in connection to allegations that he tried to choke his and squeezed her hand hard enough to cause pain during an argument in the 100 block of Jinkins Street.

Daniel Cole Houston, of Zavalla, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree injury to the elderly charge. His bail amount has been set at $5,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, Zavalla Police Chief Chris Wade was dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Jinkins Street on Sept 27 to check out a disturbance report.

A woman met him near the road and told him that she after she and Houston, her son, got into an argument inside their home, he grabbed her by the throat and tried to choke her, the affidavit stated. Houston also allegedly grabbed her hand and squeezed her hand hard enough to cause pain.

When Houston learned that she had called 911, he left the home, the affidavit stated.

Wade noticed bruising on the woman’s neck and left hand, the affidavit stated. She also had small cut on her left hand.

According to the affidavit, the woman told Wade that while Houston was trying to choke her, she never lost circulation and was able to breath. Because the woman was afraid that Houston would come back, Wade transported her to another relative’s house, the affidavit stated.

