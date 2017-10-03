Animal shelter setup after Hurricane Harvey announces closure

Two horses with Stephen F. Austin State University equine program equine program placed high at the 2017 American Paint Horse Association World Championship Show.More >>
Two horses with Stephen F. Austin State University equine program equine program placed high at the 2017 American Paint Horse Association World Championship Show.More >>
After five months of fighting an aggressive form of cancer, two-and-a-half-year-old Sophie Skiles' family is saying she's cancer free.More >>
After five months of fighting an aggressive form of cancer, two-and-a-half-year-old Sophie Skiles' family is saying she's cancer free.More >>
An Arkansas woman whose body was found near a burned car in Trinity County on Sept. 29 died from smoke inhalation, according an autopsy report.More >>
An Arkansas woman whose body was found near a burned car in Trinity County on Sept. 29 died from smoke inhalation, according an autopsy report.More >>
A judge has sentenced a Lufkin woman to five years probation three months after she pleaded guilty to stealing Hydrocodone pills from the pharmacy and giving them to her boyfriend.More >>
A judge has sentenced a Lufkin woman to five years probation three months after she pleaded guilty to stealing Hydrocodone pills from the pharmacy and giving them to her boyfriend.More >>
An Angelina County grand jury indicted a former Lufkin pool store owner on nineteen different felony charges when it met on Sept. 29.More >>
An Angelina County grand jury indicted a former Lufkin pool store owner on nineteen different felony charges when it met on Sept. 29.More >>