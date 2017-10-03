Angelina County grand jury indicts former Lufkin pool store owner on 19 charges

An arrest affidavit has revealed new details in the latest theft charge that has been filed against a former Lufkin pool store owner.More >>
An arrest affidavit has revealed new details in the latest theft charge that has been filed against a former Lufkin pool store owner.More >>
On Tuesday, the Lufkin Police Department released a video with highlights from a 33-year-old woman’s 23-minute run from police after she slipped her handcuffs and stole an LPD patrol unit from the Ulta parking lot Saturday afternoon.More >>
On Tuesday, the Lufkin Police Department released a video with highlights from a 33-year-old woman’s 23-minute run from police after she slipped her handcuffs and stole an LPD patrol unit from the Ulta parking lot Saturday afternoon.More >>
At the victim’s request, the Lufkin Police Department has released the surveillance video of a brutal aggravated robbery at a convenience store on Aug. 5 in which a man beat another man unconscious and stole $35 from him.More >>
At the victim’s request, the Lufkin Police Department has released the surveillance video of a brutal aggravated robbery at a convenience store on Aug. 5 in which a man beat another man unconscious and stole $35 from him.More >>
A 59-year-old Huntington man’s bail amount has been set at $150,000 in the wake of a shooting incident that occurred on Faye Jones Road in Zavalla Saturday.More >>
A 59-year-old Huntington man’s bail amount has been set at $150,000 in the wake of a shooting incident that occurred on Faye Jones Road in Zavalla Saturday.More >>
Two horses with Stephen F. Austin State University equine program equine program placed high at the 2017 American Paint Horse Association World Championship Show.More >>
Two horses with Stephen F. Austin State University equine program equine program placed high at the 2017 American Paint Horse Association World Championship Show.More >>
After five months of fighting an aggressive form of cancer, two-and-a-half-year-old Sophie Skiles' family is saying she's cancer free.More >>
After five months of fighting an aggressive form of cancer, two-and-a-half-year-old Sophie Skiles' family is saying she's cancer free.More >>
An Arkansas woman whose body was found near a burned car in Trinity County on Sept. 29 died from smoke inhalation, according an autopsy report.More >>
An Arkansas woman whose body was found near a burned car in Trinity County on Sept. 29 died from smoke inhalation, according an autopsy report.More >>
A judge has sentenced a Lufkin woman to five years probation three months after she pleaded guilty to stealing Hydrocodone pills from the pharmacy and giving them to her boyfriend.More >>
A judge has sentenced a Lufkin woman to five years probation three months after she pleaded guilty to stealing Hydrocodone pills from the pharmacy and giving them to her boyfriend.More >>
An Angelina County grand jury indicted a former Lufkin pool store owner on nineteen different felony charges when it met on Sept. 29.More >>
An Angelina County grand jury indicted a former Lufkin pool store owner on nineteen different felony charges when it met on Sept. 29.More >>