Angelina County grand jury indicts former Lufkin pool store owner on 19 charges

A 59-year-old Huntington man’s bail amount has been set at $150,000 in the wake of a shooting incident that occurred on Faye Jones Road in Zavalla Saturday.

At the victim’s request, the Lufkin Police Department has released the surveillance video of a brutal aggravated robbery at a convenience store on Aug. 5 in which a man beat another man unconscious and stole $35 from him.

On Tuesday, the Lufkin Police Department released a video with highlights from a 33-year-old woman’s 23-minute run from police after she slipped her handcuffs and stole an LPD patrol unit from the Ulta parking lot Saturday afternoon.

An arrest affidavit has revealed new details in the latest theft charge that has been filed against a former Lufkin pool store owner.

An Angelina County grand jury indicted a former Lufkin pool store owner on nineteen different felony charges when it met on Sept. 29.

The charges against Rory Alan Stringer, 37, of Lufkin, include, six misapplication of trust funds charges, six theft of service charges, five theft charges, one theft from an elderly individual charge, and one misapplication of fiduciary funds charge. His bail amount has been set at $25,000.

Stringer was arrested on his latest charge - state-jail felony theft of service between $2,500 and $30,000 - on Sept. 14. He was released later that day after he posted a bail amount of $5,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, Rory Alan Stringer, 37, of Lufkin committed theft of service in the amount of $7417.42 by agreeing to rent a skid steer loader and a bucket from TTJ Rentals in April of 2016 and never paying the money the company was due.

Back in June, authorities filed two felony charges against Stringer in connection to allegations that he did not complete deliveries and installations of swimming pools. He is also accused of withholding child support payments from an employee and not turning those payments over to the state.

At that time, he was charged with a third-degree misappropriation of trust fund charge and a state-jail felony misappropriation of fiduciary or financial property between $1,500 and $20,000.

Before that, Stringer, the former owner of the Pool Store, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with 12 felonies - six counts of theft and six counts of misapplication of trust fund. He posted a collective bail amount of $250,000, and was released later that day.

"There are going to be cases outside of Angelina County," Angelina County Sheriff Lt. Brett Maisel said. "The bulk of the cases are here in our county. It is very difficult for the families. We know at least five families in Angelina County have been affected by it. We also find it difficult to understand why someone would defraud the elderly."

According to the arrest affidavit East Texas News obtained after Stringer’s initial arrest, a detective with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office contacted a 68-year-old man on Oct. 12, 2016.

The man said he had met with Stringer at the Pool Store on Sept. 23. 2016, and agreed to buy a 21-foot above-ground pool from the store and install it himself for $1,600. He said Stringer told him he would deliver the pool in seven to 10 days.

A civil lawsuit has also been filed in Judge Paul White's District Court. The plaintiff in the case alleges that he paid Stringer $81,575.65 for a pool and accessories. The lawsuit alleges that after the work was complete the spa jets did not work right, the UV system did not work, the tile decking around the pool did not drain properly, the spa drains down when the pump is off, no chlorinator was installed, the tile, and coping needed repairs as well as several other cosmetic issues.

The plaintiff also stated the family had to get another contractor to come in and do everything again. The lawsuit is seeking $144,100.

Since his arrest in February, Stringer has been attempting to start up a new pool business. Back in April, he confirmed that although no official paperwork has been filed with the county clerk’s office, he is at work trying secure an LLC status.

Stringer closed down the Pool Store in September or 2016 for what he stated was personal issues.

When the Angelina grand jury met, they also indicted the following people:

Andrea Rashon Franks-Vanzandt, 21, of Lufkin, was indicted for aggravated robbery in connection to an Aug 5 incident in which he allegedly beat another man unconscious at the Lucky’s convenience store and stole $35 from him. His bail amount has been set at $40,000.

Toscha Fay Sponsler, 33, of Pollok, was indicted for evading arrest with a prior conviction, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, escape - actor under arrest, evading arrest with a vehicle, and aggravated assault of a public servant in connection to allegations that that she slipped her handcuffs, stole a Lufkin PD unit and led police on a 23-minute chase on Sept. 5. Collectively, her bail amount has been set at $100,000.

Henry Dale Plummer, 59, of Huntington, was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm - prior felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to allegations that he shot his neighbor in the back with bird shot. Collectively, his bail amount has been set at $150,000.

The Angelina County grand jury also “no-billed” Katrina Poole in regard to a delivery of a controlled substance charge.

